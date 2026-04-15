Head-To-Head Contrast: CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) and Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) and Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CryoPort and Mobico Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoPort 42.35% -8.22% -4.84% Mobico Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CryoPort and Mobico Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoPort 1 1 8 0 2.70 Mobico Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

CryoPort presently has a consensus price target of $12.94, indicating a potential upside of 30.09%. Given CryoPort’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CryoPort is more favorable than Mobico Group.

This table compares CryoPort and Mobico Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoPort $176.18 million 2.82 $78.30 million $1.32 7.54 Mobico Group $4.36 billion 0.04 N/A N/A N/A

CryoPort has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobico Group.

Risk and Volatility

CryoPort has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobico Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of CryoPort shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of CryoPort shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CryoPort beats Mobico Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CryoPort

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Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services. It also provides CRYOGENE, an unparalleled solution that offers pre-clinical temperature-controlled biological materials management services comprising specimen storage, processing, collection, and retrieval; CRYOPD, a temperature-controlled logistics solution, which include temperature-controlled packaging and transport solutions from cryogenic temperature to controlled ambient; and IntegriCell services that comprise apheresis/leukapheresis collection, Cryoshuttle transportation, cryo-process optimization and processing services. In addition, the company offers MVE Biological Solutions' Fusion cryogenic system, a self-sustaining cryogenic freezer; MVE Biological Solutions' Vario cryogenic system, a cryogenic freezer system that supports temperatures between -20°C and -150°C; Cryoport Cryoshuttle provides clients with dedicated local transportation support; and Tec4Med. Further, it provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; frozen biological specimens transportation; and incoming and outgoing biological specimens management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Mobico Group

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Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services. In addition, it operates alternative fuel technologies, such as propane, electric, and hydrogen; and offers shuttle services. The company has a fleet of approximately 28,000 vehicles. It provides its services to cities, businesses, and education providers, as well as direct to customers. The company was formerly known as National Express Group PLC and changed its name to Mobico Group Plc in June 2023. Mobico Group Plc was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

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