Financial Survey: Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) versus Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI)

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) and Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Metallus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Huadi International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Metallus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Volatility and Risk

Metallus has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huadi International Group has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallus 2 2 1 0 1.80 Huadi International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Metallus and Huadi International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Metallus presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.83%. Given Metallus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Metallus is more favorable than Huadi International Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metallus and Huadi International Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metallus $1.16 billion 0.63 -$1.20 million ($0.03) -584.67 Huadi International Group $62.90 million 0.28 -$1.40 million N/A N/A

Metallus has higher revenue and earnings than Huadi International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Metallus and Huadi International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallus -0.10% 2.30% 1.41% Huadi International Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Metallus beats Huadi International Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metallus

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Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About Huadi International Group

(Get Free Report)

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes in the People's Republic of China. The company's products are used in the oil and gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill, and mechanical industries. It also exports its products to 20 countries, including the United States, Mexico, Thailand, Australia, Argentina, India, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China.

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