Analyzing McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) & Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) and Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of McDonald’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of McDonald’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for McDonald’s and Super Hi International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s 2 13 17 0 2.47 Super Hi International 2 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

McDonald’s presently has a consensus price target of $339.69, suggesting a potential upside of 12.03%. Given McDonald’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe McDonald’s is more favorable than Super Hi International.

This table compares McDonald’s and Super Hi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s 31.85% -343.90% 14.82% Super Hi International 4.33% 9.61% 5.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McDonald’s and Super Hi International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s $26.89 billion 8.02 $8.56 billion $11.95 25.37 Super Hi International $840.76 million 1.13 $36.43 million $0.70 20.87

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than Super Hi International. Super Hi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McDonald’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

McDonald’s beats Super Hi International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K. The International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate segment consists of developmental licensee and affiliate markets in the McDonald’s system. The firm’s products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, several chicken sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, wraps, McDonald’s Fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, McFlurry desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, pies, soft drinks, coffee, McCafe beverages, and other beverages. The company was founded by Raymond Albert Kroc on April 15, 1955, and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Super Hi International

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.