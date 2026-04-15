Short Interest in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQO) Grows By 81.7%

Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 38,921 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 21,420 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,001 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 42,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,402. Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSQO. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 878,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 615,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,108,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 239,387 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 612,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 117,045 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,901,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,208,000 after purchasing an additional 65,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF by 419.6% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 51,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 41,973 shares during the last quarter.

Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (PSQO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks high current income and long-term capital growth through an actively managed portfolio that holds debt securities of any credit rating and maturity issued by governments and corporations from around the globe. PSQO was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Palmer Square.

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