American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,793 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the March 15th total of 866 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,623 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.77% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

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American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 25,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,652. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.30.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). American Shared Hospital Services had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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American Shared Hospital Services operates as a specialized healthcare services company focused on delivering diagnostic imaging solutions to community and rural hospitals across the United States. Through strategic joint ventures and management agreements, the company collaborates with hospital partners to develop and operate outpatient imaging centers that provide advanced modalities while sharing the capital and operating costs. By partnering directly with hospitals, American Shared Hospital Services enables facility owners to offer in-house diagnostic capabilities without the burden of full operational oversight and significant equipment investment.

The company’s service portfolio encompasses a wide range of imaging technologies, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), mammography, ultrasound, bone densitometry (DEXA) and nuclear medicine.

Further Reading

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