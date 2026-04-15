abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Short Interest Up 94.9% in March

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 763,864 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the March 15th total of 391,827 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 339,835 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALL. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2,437.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

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abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Up 0.8%

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.47. 105,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,063. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.84. abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $84.90 and a 12 month high of $197.41.

About abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s sponsor is ETF Securities USA LLC, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of ETF Securities Ltd.

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