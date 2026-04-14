Euro Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $424.66 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00001569 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $424.66 million and approximately $53.36 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75,465.86 or 1.00382462 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 360,021,970 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle. Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.