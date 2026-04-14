UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Price

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MGA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.87.

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Magna International Price Performance

NYSE MGA traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $57.88. 275,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Magna International has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.37. Magna International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-7.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

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Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna’s broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

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