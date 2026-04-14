Short Interest in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Increases By 54.8%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 489,192 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the March 15th total of 316,030 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of RSPT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,993. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.23.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,213,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,858,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,746,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,997,000 after purchasing an additional 141,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,426,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,167,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,392,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,078,000 after buying an additional 274,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,767,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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