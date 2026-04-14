BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX) Short Interest Update

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 101,894 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the March 15th total of 66,544 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,933 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TAXX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.62. 1,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,917. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indivisible Partners bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities. TAXX was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

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