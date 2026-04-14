Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 115,535 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 74,779 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 231.1 days.

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

KLKNF remained flat at $14.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

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Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

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Klöckner & Co SE is a Germany-based international distributor of steel and metal products, offering comprehensive sourcing, supply and value-added services to industrial customers. With a network of service centers and warehouses across Europe and North America, the company specializes in logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory management and reduce delivery times for manufacturers in the automotive, construction, energy, and engineering sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of carbon steel, stainless steel, and nonferrous metal materials, including sheet, plate, pipe and tube, rebar, and structural sections.

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