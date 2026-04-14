Bone ShibaSwap One Day Volume Reaches $2.01 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Bone ShibaSwap has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,465.86 or 1.00382462 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap launched on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 249,999,401.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.05672525 USD and is up 7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $1,598,391.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bone ShibaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bone ShibaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bone ShibaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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