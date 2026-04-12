Choreo LLC Has $18.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $18,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $147.48 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $152.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.66. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.3698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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