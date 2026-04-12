DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNBBY shares. Zacks Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Nordea Equity Research raised DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

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DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $32.94.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA

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DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS: DNBBY) is Norway’s largest financial services group, offering a broad range of banking, insurance and capital markets services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s core activities encompass retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, asset management, life insurance and pension products, as well as payment and card services. DNB provides traditional deposit and lending products, mortgages, savings and wealth management solutions, securities trading, corporate finance and treasury services.

The group operates through several specialized business lines, including DNB Markets for investment banking and capital markets activities and DNB Asset Management for portfolio management and investment funds.

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