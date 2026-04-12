iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,303,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,784,000 after acquiring an additional 495,854 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after acquiring an additional 416,807 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 877.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 381,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 342,521 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,702,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 783,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 127,506 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $86.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

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