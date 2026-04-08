Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 38,375 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF $FSMB

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,375 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation. FSMB was launched on Nov 1, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.