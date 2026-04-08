72,108 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP Purchased by ProCore Advisors LLC

ProCore Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up 1.7% of ProCore Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities. CGCP was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.