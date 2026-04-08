Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Infinity Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Infinity Natural Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Infinity Natural Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Infinity Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “sell (d)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinity Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

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Infinity Natural Resources Stock Performance

INR opened at $17.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of -0.10. Infinity Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter. Infinity Natural Resources had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Sproule sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $4,793,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INR. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Infinity Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Infinity Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinity Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Infinity Natural Resources by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000.

Key Stories Impacting Infinity Natural Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Infinity Natural Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp materially raised near‑term and medium‑term EPS forecasts and reiterated an “Overweight” rating with a $24 price target, boosting FY2026 and FY2027 projections (FY2027 raised to $5.58 from $4.56). The revisions signal stronger expected earnings growth and imply upside from current levels. KeyCorp research roundup (MarketBeat)

KeyCorp materially raised near‑term and medium‑term EPS forecasts and reiterated an “Overweight” rating with a $24 price target, boosting FY2026 and FY2027 projections (FY2027 raised to $5.58 from $4.56). The revisions signal stronger expected earnings growth and imply upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks included INR on its April 7 “Best Value Stocks” (Zacks Rank #1, Strong Buy) list, which can attract retail and quant buying flows and increase visibility among value-focused investors. Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 7th (Zacks)

Zacks included INR on its April 7 “Best Value Stocks” (Zacks Rank #1, Strong Buy) list, which can attract retail and quant buying flows and increase visibility among value-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: An AmericanBankingNews piece ran a head‑to‑head analysis comparing Infinity Natural Resources to Mexco Energy (MXC). Such comparative writeups provide context for investors but typically have limited direct price impact unless they surface new operational or reserve information. Head to Head Analysis: INR vs MXC (AmericanBankingNews)

Infinity Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a growth oriented, free cash flow generating, independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Appalachian Basin. We are focused on creating shareholder value through the identification and disciplined development of low-risk, highly economic oil and natural gas assets while maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet. Additionally, we have proven our ability to grow our acreage position through organic leasing efforts and accretive acquisitions.

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