Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.39.

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Celestica Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

CLS stock opened at $297.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.30 and its 200-day moving average is $293.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.88. Celestica has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $363.40.

In other Celestica news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 89,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $25,722,175.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 108,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,323,426.50. This represents a 45.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 86,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $24,786,526.05. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund bought a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 497.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 305,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,250,000 after acquiring an additional 253,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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