Kawa Capital Management Inc Sells 500,000 Shares of Vale S.A. $VALE

Kawa Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 520,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up approximately 18.1% of Kawa Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kawa Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vale by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vale

In other Vale news, VP Sobrinho Sami Arap acquired 12,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $209,268.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,268.90. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parenti Grazielle Tallia purchased 10,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $168,575.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,575.04. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Vale had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vale from $13.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Vale from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VALE

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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