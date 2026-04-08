Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $92.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 0.67. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $105.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.72 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $10,031,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 294,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,509,496.73. The trade was a 25.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,000. This represents a 12.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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