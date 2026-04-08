Penney Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Penney Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 179.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,319 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Penney Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 746,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 762.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 62,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,998,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,854,000 after buying an additional 1,573,897 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 163,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 25,530 shares during the period.

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Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

CGMU opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $27.93.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.0827 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

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