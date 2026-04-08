FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE TSM opened at $344.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.90 and a 12 month high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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