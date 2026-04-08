Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWO. Maxim Group lowered Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Compass Point lowered Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investments from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.88.

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Two Harbors Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Two Harbors Investments stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. Two Harbors Investments has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($15.44) million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 456.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investments

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investments Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as non-agency residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and credit risk transfer securities. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by employing leverage to enhance net interest income derived from its portfolio of high-quality fixed-income assets.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Two Harbors operates through a self-managed platform that combines portfolio management, risk-management and securitization expertise.

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