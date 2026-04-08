FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 541,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,395,000 after buying an additional 28,037 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $109.74.

Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:

(Free Report)

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

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