FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 541,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,395,000 after buying an additional 28,037 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $109.74.
Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
- Positive Sentiment: Ceasefire headlines triggered a large, immediate jump in gold prices—boosting demand for bullion ETFs like GLDM as investors seek safety and haven exposure. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Gold Surges 4% as Ceasefire Reshapes Macro Risks – Bullish Trend Reclaimed?
- Positive Sentiment: Major outlets report gold spiking on the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, reinforcing safe‑haven flows that typically lift GLDM’s NAV and share demand. Gold Jumps Higher on U.S.-Iran Cease-Fire. Silver Surges.
- Positive Sentiment: Technical commentary points to a rally toward the 50‑day moving average for gold; a sustained break would support further inflows into GLDM from trend‑following and tactical allocators. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Ceasefire Fuels Gold Rally Toward 50-Day Moving Average
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of central‑bank activity (China buying, Turkey monetizing) underscores structural demand/supply dynamics for gold that can support GLDM over the medium term, but these are gradual drivers rather than a same‑day catalyst. The push and pull of central bank gold: China buys 5 tonnes and Turkey monetizes 118 tonnes in March
- Neutral Sentiment: Market notes and technical analyses highlight consolidation and resistance tests in gold; these help traders set entry/exit levels for GLDM but don’t guarantee direction. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Resistance Test Builds Breakout Pressure
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical news has been volatile—earlier rejections of ceasefire proposals and the potential for renewed tensions could reverse gold’s gains quickly, creating downside risk for GLDM. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back As Traders Focus On Middle East Tensions
- Negative Sentiment: Macro pressures—an oil surge or rising inflation expectations—could cap gold’s upside if they push real rates or Fed policy expectations higher, limiting GLDM’s rally. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Oil Surge Caps Gold Breakout as Inflation Risk Builds
- Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated mining news (Bezant Resources’ resource upgrade) is being reported but has minimal direct impact on GLDM, which tracks bullion rather than individual explorers. Bezant Resources up 11% after it reports sevenfold increase in mineral resource at Namibia copper-gold project
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
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