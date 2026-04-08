NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management decreased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3,714.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

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NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.35. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.12 and a 12 month high of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.39.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 2.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on NRG

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

See Also

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