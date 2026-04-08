Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,063 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,438.64. This represents a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $452.95 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.84 and a 1-year high of $603.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $484.46 and a 200-day moving average of $514.43. The stock has a market cap of $160.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Argus dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $712.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.77.

View Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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