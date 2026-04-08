Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Invests $3.49 Million in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 74.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 45.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,360.90. This represents a 16.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Kline sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $363,353.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,253 in the last three months. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.82. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $101.40.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $826.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.29 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globus Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Globus Medical from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

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Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:GMED) is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

Further Reading

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