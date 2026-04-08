Leo Wealth LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips $COP

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,284 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,645,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,318,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,778,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $966,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,803 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,351,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $979,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,555 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $135,265,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 589,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $55,228,000 after acquiring an additional 735,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 2,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $317,630.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,663 shares in the company, valued at $677,747.84. The trade was a 31.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $888,657.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,488.70. This represents a 56.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting ConocoPhillips

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on COP to $140 and maintained an “outperform” rating, providing near-term upside and reinforcing buy-side momentum. BMO Raises COP PT

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on COP to $140 and maintained an “outperform” rating, providing near-term upside and reinforcing buy-side momentum. Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research also bumped its target to $144 and kept an “outperform” rating, adding analyst conviction that supports further upside and helps sustain institutional interest. Wolfe Raises COP PT

Wolfe Research also bumped its target to $144 and kept an “outperform” rating, adding analyst conviction that supports further upside and helps sustain institutional interest. Positive Sentiment: Sectorwide oil strength—driven by Middle East conflict risk—pushed COP sharply higher in March as upstream producers outperformed; continued high oil prices boost producers’ revenue, margins, and cash-return capacity. Why COP Rocketed in March

Sectorwide oil strength—driven by Middle East conflict risk—pushed COP sharply higher in March as upstream producers outperformed; continued high oil prices boost producers’ revenue, margins, and cash-return capacity. Positive Sentiment: Macro/sector data show energy stocks surged ~38% in Q1 with upstream and refiners posting large gains—this tailwind increases attention on COP as a large-cap producer with significant capital-return plans. Energy Stocks Surged Q1

Macro/sector data show energy stocks surged ~38% in Q1 with upstream and refiners posting large gains—this tailwind increases attention on COP as a large-cap producer with significant capital-return plans. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat’s XLE analysis flags a short-term technical pause (a Dark Cloud Cover) after XLE’s March peak, suggesting near-term choppiness for energy names even as fundamentals and capital-return prospects remain supportive. XLE ETF Hits Peak

MarketBeat’s XLE analysis flags a short-term technical pause (a Dark Cloud Cover) after XLE’s March peak, suggesting near-term choppiness for energy names even as fundamentals and capital-return prospects remain supportive. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece warns regional constraints could challenge some of ConocoPhillips’ long-term plans—this raises execution risk for growth projects and could temper upside if realized. COP Regional Constraints

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.1%

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

NYSE:COP opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $135.87. The company has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.02.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.