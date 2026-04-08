AGI (NYSE:AGBK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

AGI Inc (NYSE:AGBK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.6740, with a volume of 612550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGBK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AGI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AGI in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AGI in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AGI in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AGI in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

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AGI Price Performance

About AGI

AGI ( NYSE:AGBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.66 million.

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Our mission is to revolutionize financial services for the largest and fastest growing segment of Brazil’s population: individuals who have been underserved by incumbent banks and have not been effectively reached by digital-only banks. We seek to make credit and banking solutions more accessible and affordable for the Brazilian consumers who we believe need it the most, including social security beneficiaries and private and public sector workers. We have designed a unique value proposition for this population, who may be older, have a lower income, be less tech-savvy or have less access to education.

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