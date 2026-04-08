GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading Up 30.7% – Still a Buy?

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) was up 30.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.30 and last traded at GBX 0.29. Approximately 10,677,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 10,183,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23.

GSTechnologies Trading Up 6.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of £5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.56.

GSTechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSTechnologies is a global technology company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, GST. The group operates three core businesses across blockchain payments and financial services, forex, as well as cryptoasset exchange. The group has operations in the UK, Lithuania, Singapore, and Australia.

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