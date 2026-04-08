Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 and last traded at GBX 0.03. Approximately 175,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,084,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04.

Wildcat Petroleum Trading Down 14.3%

The company has a market cap of £901,341.00, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

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Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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