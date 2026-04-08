Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $165.26 and last traded at $156.1620, with a volume of 126302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seneca Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Seneca Foods Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day moving average is $121.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.03.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at about $4,810,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 667.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 29.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after buying an additional 35,480 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 231.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 32,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after buying an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation is a leading producer and distributor of shelf-stable fruits, vegetables and fruit‐based products. The company’s core activities include the processing, packaging and sale of canned fruits and vegetables, natural fruit juices, apple sauces and fruit‐based snacks. Seneca Foods caters to both retail and foodservice markets, supplying national and international grocers, restaurant chains and food manufacturers with branded and private‐label products.

Seneca Foods operates a network of manufacturing facilities and cold storage warehouses across North America, with key processing plants in New York, Michigan, California and Canada.

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