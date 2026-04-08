Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Canerector Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after buying an additional 27,603,817 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 543.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,395 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,548 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,499,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,225,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,598 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $606.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $620.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $449.60 and a twelve month high of $641.81. The company has a market capitalization of $837.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

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(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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