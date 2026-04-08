Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Trading 20% Higher – Time to Buy?

Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. 1,000,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,155,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

Fox Marble Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £835,061.04, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17.

Fox Marble Company Profile

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Critical Minerals Focused Portfolio in Ontario

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