EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQPT. Zacks Research raised shares of EQPT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of EQPT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EQPT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EQPT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EQPT from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

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EQPT Stock Performance

EQPT stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. EQPT has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16.

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

EQPT Company Profile

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EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

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