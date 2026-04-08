EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQPT. Zacks Research raised shares of EQPT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of EQPT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EQPT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EQPT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EQPT from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on EQPT
EQPT Stock Performance
EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.
EQPT Company Profile
EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for EQPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.