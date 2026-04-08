Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 562 and last traded at GBX 560, with a volume of 1206929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 529.

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 529.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 524.26.

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Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX (1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz Technology Trust had a net margin of 96.52% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally. The team looks to identify major trends ahead of the crowd and invest in stocks that have the potential to be tomorrow’s Apple, Google or Microsoft.

The Trust invests in mid to large technology companies.

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