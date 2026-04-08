VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Holdings Cut by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

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VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MOAT opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average is $102.51. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

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