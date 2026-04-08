Skillsoft Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) executives emphasized progress on a multi-quarter transformation effort during the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call, highlighting new AI-focused product releases, ongoing cost actions, and positive free cash flow generation despite what management described as a challenging macro and geopolitical backdrop.

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Management frames an “AI-native” shift

Executive Chair and CEO Ron Hovsepian said the company has spent the past 18 months executing two related efforts: a strategic transformation to reposition the business for changes in enterprise learning demand, and operational execution against that strategy during fiscal 2026. Hovsepian said Skillsoft’s “foundational assets” are its content, platform, and data, and that those assets provide a base to “evolve from a traditional learning company into an AI-native skills platform built for the enterprise needs.”

Hovsepian said Skillsoft reduced gross costs by approximately $45 million and reinvested roughly half into go-to-market capabilities and AI-driven product innovation. He also pointed to continued streamlining that helped the company generate positive free cash flow while funding the transformation.

On the product front, Hovsepian highlighted the release of an upgraded version of CAISY, the company’s AI simulation offering. He also said Skillsoft announced a new AI-native platform in September and brought it to general availability in February. “Since launch, we’ve secured 15 paying customers,” he said, adding that the company is also using the platform internally to refine the experience and improve efficiency.

Customer demand and engagement: AI-related metrics rise sharply

Hovsepian argued that AI is increasing the urgency of workforce readiness rather than reducing demand for learning. He cited customer examples, including a telecommunications provider in Singapore that selected Skillsoft through a competitive RFP to support an “AI-led workforce transformation mandate,” and a global healthcare organization that entered into a multi-year partnership to help operationalize an “AI-first operating model.”

He also cited year-over-year engagement metrics tied to AI-related offerings:

AI skill benchmark completions increased 994% year-over-year.

AI content completions increased 261% year-over-year.

AI journey completions increased 222% year-over-year.

CAISY learners increased 146% year-over-year.

CAISY launches/engagement increased 341% year-over-year.

In the Q&A, Hovsepian described monetization as occurring over a multi-stage customer journey. He said Skillsoft is “already collecting from those customers,” while also noting the company’s early approach emphasized adoption. For large enterprise migrations, he said the timeline can range “from anywhere from six months to two years,” with potential to expand relationships from “multiple hundreds of thousands of dollars” to “multiple millions” as adoption deepens.

Q4 financial results: revenue down, profitability metrics improve

Chief Financial Officer John Frederick reviewed results primarily on a non-GAAP basis, stating the company’s fiscal 2025–2026 objectives included expense reduction, margin expansion, and positive free cash flow. He said those structural objectives were achieved, while the return to top-line growth in fiscal 2026 was achieved for TDS Enterprise but not for the Learner or Global Knowledge (GK) businesses.

For the fiscal fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, 2026, Frederick reported:

TDS revenue of $102.6 million, “nearly flat” year-over-year, with enterprise growth offset by continued decline in the B2C learner product.

Global Knowledge revenue of $28.0 million, down approximately $2.9 million, or 9.4%, year-over-year.

Total revenue of $130.7 million, down $3.1 million, or 2.3%, year-over-year.

Skillsoft’s TDS last-twelve-month dollar retention rate (DRR) was 98% versus 105% in the prior-year quarter. Frederick said customer retention improved year-over-year, while upgrade rates declined, and he said the company believes the new platform release can help move back toward historical upgrade rates.

On expenses, Frederick said cost of revenue was $34.2 million, or 26% of revenue, up 2.5% year-over-year due to higher labs and certification spending tied to increased utilization, adding that Skillsoft changed certain agreement structures to avoid similar overruns. Content and software development expense was $12.8 million (10% of revenue), down about 5% year-over-year, which he attributed to productivity gains from leveraging AI and increased focus. Selling and marketing expense was $37.5 million (29% of revenue), down about 5.6% year-over-year, and G&A expense was $15.0 million (11% of revenue), down about 13% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $31.2 million, up about 4% from $29.9 million a year earlier, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.9% versus 22.4%. Frederick said TDS contributed approximately $33 million to EBITDA. On a GAAP basis, net loss was $36.7 million versus a $31.1 million loss in the prior-year period, driven primarily by an intangible impairment charge and higher restructuring expenses. GAAP net loss per share was $4.19 versus $3.75 a year earlier. Adjusted net income was $11.0 million, down from $17.5 million, and adjusted net income per share was $1.26 versus $2.11.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $26.5 million compared to $13.2 million in the prior-year period, which Frederick said benefited in part from recaptured delayed collections previously noted in the third quarter. Cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $104.5 million at quarter-end. Gross debt was $578 million, and net debt was approximately $474 million. Frederick said full-year free cash flow was $6.5 million, “just above the high end of our expectations.”

Global Knowledge strategic review continues amid geopolitical disruption

Both executives referenced an ongoing strategic review of the Global Knowledge business. Hovsepian said the review was initiated as Skillsoft focuses capital and management attention on parts of the portfolio with “the strongest growth, margin, and cash flow characteristics, particularly TDS.”

Frederick said the company has been in “active discussions with multiple parties” after a recent bid date, but added that conflict in the Middle East has had “meaningful impacts” on the process due to GK’s direct exposure to the region, broader economic concerns, and some potential buyers being located there. He cautioned there is “no absolute assurance of a successful transaction.”

In the Q&A, management said the strategic review process itself, combined with GK’s Middle East exposure, put pressure on the business in the quarter. Frederick said EMEIA performance was “starting to look like a good performer,” and that in North America “we have a bit of work to do to repair the business.”

FY2027 outlook: TDS guidance and key assumptions

For fiscal 2027, Frederick provided guidance for the TDS segment, calling for revenue of $388 million to $406 million and adjusted EBITDA of $108 million to $116 million, or about 28% of revenue. Excluding GK, he said free cash flow is expected to be $14 million to $22 million for TDS.

In response to analyst questions about why the TDS revenue outlook implies a slight decline at the midpoint, Frederick said nearly all of the year-over-year decrease is expected to come from the consumer business, which he said represents about 9% of TDS, while the enterprise business has “been performing reasonably well” and has reached an “inflection point.” He also cited headwinds from churn among certain federal government clients earlier in fiscal 2026 that impacted bookings entering fiscal 2027. Management said it expects growth to show up in bookings before revenue.

On the range of outcomes, Frederick said the low end reflects potential pressure related to the Middle East, while the high end assumes a better-performing Middle East business and a tempered decline in the consumer business.

Hovsepian closed by describing fiscal 2027 as “a year of growth,” and said the company expects progress to become more evident in bookings and, later, in backlog given seasonality toward the back half of the year.

About Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL)

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) is a leading provider of corporate digital learning solutions designed to help organizations develop skills and drive performance. The company offers a range of cloud-based learning platforms and content libraries that cover technical training, leadership development, compliance, and productivity applications. Skillsoft’s flagship platform, Percipio, delivers micro-learning modules, video tutorials, books and audiobooks, hands-on labs and simulations, and practice assessments within a unified interface that can be accessed on desktop or mobile devices.

Skillsoft’s content spans IT certification preparation, software development, cloud computing, cybersecurity, project management, and a variety of professional skills such as communication, management and sales.

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