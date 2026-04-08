Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,243 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11,215.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $267.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 38.44%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 90,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.81, for a total transaction of $29,710,297.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,513,217.82. This trade represents a 29.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 356,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total transaction of $113,355,118.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,681,386 shares in the company, valued at $5,311,186,488.54. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,967,319 shares of company stock worth $626,681,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $324.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $332.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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