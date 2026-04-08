ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) versus Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Financial Survey

ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL – Get Free Report) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ZipLink and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZipLink N/A N/A N/A Uxin -10.66% N/A -8.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZipLink and Uxin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZipLink 0 0 0 0 0.00 Uxin 1 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Uxin has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.50%. Given Uxin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uxin is more favorable than ZipLink.

22.4% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 57.5% of ZipLink shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Uxin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZipLink and Uxin”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Uxin $1.63 billion 0.35 -$11.18 million ($0.20) -14.95

ZipLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uxin.

Summary

Uxin beats ZipLink on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZipLink

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This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Uxin

(Get Free Report)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. Uxin Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

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