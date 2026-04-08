Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and traded as low as $4.97. Materialise shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 59,383 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on Materialise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Materialise in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

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Materialise Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $295.93 million, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Materialise had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business had revenue of $82.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 984,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in Materialise by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 13,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise

(Get Free Report)

Materialise NV is a Belgium-based company specializing in 3D printing software and additive manufacturing services. Through its dual focus on software and printing, the company addresses a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and healthcare. Materialise’s offerings span from design and simulation tools to end-to-end production, delivering both standardized and highly customized parts across polymer and metal platforms.

On the software side, Materialise develops a suite of proprietary applications—such as Magics for data preparation, Mimics for medical image processing and patient-specific modeling, and Streamics for production workflow management.

Further Reading

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