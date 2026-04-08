Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,183.33.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,900 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,850 price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

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Shell Trading Down 5.8%

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Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 3,361.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,269.92 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,145.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,886.22.

In other news, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 15,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, for a total transaction of £476,972.51. Also, insider Wael Sawan purchased 23,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,011 per share, for a total transaction of £722,037.80. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell’s strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050.

As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

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