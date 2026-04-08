Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Takes Position in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECH. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.77.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.1%

TECH stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 105.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.67%.Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.