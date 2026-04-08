Pareto Securities Upgrades Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to Strong-Buy

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Arctic Securiti upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Yara International ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA Trading Up 7.0%

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

(Get Free Report)

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company’s operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara’s business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.