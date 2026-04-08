Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIREF opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $141.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS: BIREF) is a Canada-based exploration and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Since its founding in 2000, Birchcliff has focused on developing natural gas, natural gas liquids and light oil resources in Western Canada. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the OTC Markets and maintains an integrated asset base to support its upstream and midstream activities.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation of northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta, one of North America’s largest unconventional resource plays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.