Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Takes $3.88 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $3,275,000. Crux Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 6,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. now owns 25,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,228.70. This represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $174,027.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,291.43. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $536,881. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $154.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.75 and a 200-day moving average of $186.01. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.62.

Read Our Latest Report on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

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