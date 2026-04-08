Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and traded as low as $40.67. Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 21,800 shares changing hands.
Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Trading Up 0.2%
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10.
Founded in 1969 and later spun off from Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) in 2000, Telos has built a reputation for delivering mission-critical technology solutions for high-security environments.
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