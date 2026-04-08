Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC Position Increased by Penney Financial LLC

Penney Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 24.1% of Penney Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $62,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

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Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $126.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $134.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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