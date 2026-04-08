Penney Financial LLC Has $9.32 Million Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Penney Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for 3.6% of Penney Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31.

JPMorgan Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2082 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

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